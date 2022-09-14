Kankakee High School (copy)
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee High School student alleged to have possessed a gun on school grounds before accidentally shooting another student on Aug. 17 has been expelled for one year.

The Kankakee School Board approved a resolution Monday authorizing student disciplinary action as a result of the incident during its meeting at Edison Primary School.

In the Aug. 17 incident, a student suffered a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body when a gun inside a car he and two other students were riding in was accidentally fired, Kankakee police said.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

