KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School students’ schedules will more closely resemble college schedules next school year, according to school administrators.
Kankakee School District 111 administrators overviewed plans for the 2021-22 school year during a special board meeting last week, including detailing the new scheduling system at Kankakee High School.
Antoinette Rayburn, the district’s incoming director of secondary education and leadership, said high school students’ schedules will be organized into what are called “flex mods,” which are similar to college schedules.
“Flex mods are a modular scheduling technique that resembles some common college scheduling,” Rayburn explained. “It’s a form of academic scheduling where the school day is broken up into many increments, or what we call ‘mods.’”
Rayburn said students will be able to fit more courses into a flex mod schedule, in addition to having time to meet one-on-one with teachers. Teachers, meanwhile, will have built-in time for collaboration and student intervention.
Rayburn said the flex mod scheduling also supports the district’s “profile of a graduate” initiative, which focuses on setting students up with employable skills and qualities. The initiative was developed in December 2019 as a product of the district’s strategic planning.
Additionally, the high school will focus in on students’ needs through the “WIN (What I Need)” framework, she said.
The high school’s Student Success Center will be part of “WIN,” for instance, by helping students with filling out scholarship or job applications, test prep, and building tutoring time into their school day.
“Students will begin to know ‘What I Need’ to WIN,” Rayburn said. “The goal is going to be that we are going to be coaches — coaching our scholars to win.”
Jonathan Sikma, 10th-grade assistant principal, said he leads the scheduling committee which has been meeting weekly and every other Saturday to discuss roadblocks to implementing flex mod schedules.
“We know that for at least five years, flexible scheduling has been in the district’s vision,” he said. “It’s our team’s goal to make that happen for the students here at KHS next year.”
Some features will be that students will have a homeroom period early in the day, and athletics and extracurriculars will take place in the afternoons as usual.
“A large percentage of our student population are in athletics and clubs,” he noted. “Their day is not going to be that much different than it has been in the past as far as when things occur.”
Each academy within the high school will also have a weekly “Kay Day,” or colloquium day, with set times for interdisciplinary projects, plan and collaboration time for teachers, and targeted instruction time for students, Sikma said.
Sikma said the main benefit flex mod scheduling will offer is the specific time set aside for small group instruction and targeted intervention.
“If there is anything that COVID has taught our team, it’s that our students have a wide, wide variety of needs,” he said. “Flexible scheduling allows us to meet them more effectively.”
Sikma said there will be opportunities coming up over the next month for parents to familiarize themselves with the new scheduling format and how things will work next year.
Registration is currently open for the 2021-22 school year, with families asked to choose their preferred learning format.
Sikma said the high school will have a semi-completed master schedule by May 15, and teachers should have their draft schedules completed by May 28. By July 15, the district plans to have schedules ready to distribute to students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.