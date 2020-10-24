KANKAKEE — A new program in the works at Kankakee High School aims to give students hands-on skills for future careers in fields like journalism, broadcasting and graphic design.
A team of Kankakee School District 111 officials and staff are collaborating to get the Kays Media program started and say they would like to get it off the ground this school year.
Students in the program would help the district to broadcast or stream athletic and arts events, school activities and school board meetings, along with creating graphics and video content to display during those events.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district is working on a partnership with the media department at Columbia College, and another goal in the long-term is to establish a remote studio downtown to provide students with an authentic experience.
“Really this is at the beginning stages, but the goal is that if a student wants to go into media or entertainment and they don’t want to be center stage, we can train them in terms of what happens behind the scenes so that they have that skill and hopefully will have a connection to Columbia and can go there or to another school that has communication and media,” Walters said.
The district is looking to partner with local businesses as well to help fund the program and will be using CARES Act funds to purchase some of the technology needed, she said.
Kurt Weigt, girls basketball coach, is advising the program in the integration of the software and computer system that will be needed for students to create video displays during games and events.
Weigt said the district is looking to purchase Daktronics video display boards and equipment.
Daktronics, based in South Dakota, manufactures video displays, scoreboards, digital billboards and related equipment.
Students would use the screens to display school district promotions, advertisements from business partners, or even video replays of moments during the game.
Weigt said the company’s platform is used by 93 percent of NFL teams and 80 percent of professional collegiate sports teams, as well as the Chicago Cubs.
“The Daktronics platform is the same program that they would use at Wrigley Field, or the University of Illinois,” he said. “So, the ability to take that skillset and plug it right into a collegiate level experience or even a professional level experience, is kind of my area.”
Weigt said Kays Media will be a great opportunity to draw families to attend games to see their student’s work displayed. When the Kankakee Holiday Tournament returns, thousands of people will be able to appreciate the work of those students, he added.
“I think there’s a lot of students that have an interest in the athletics’ world, the fine arts’ world, that can’t sing, can’t throw a baseball, can’t shoot a basketball, but yet love the environment of that, what goes into production,” Weigt said. “They’ll be on the front end of it.”
Bill Yohnka, community engagement specialist for the district, said students would help the district to broadcast or livestream events; a team of Kays Media students could also travel to cover away games or competitions.
“It’s kind of like what you would have had in the past with an AV club, a school newspaper and stuff like that, and putting it together so we are operating in 2020 technology rather than keeping all those worlds separate,” Yohnka said. “We let students tell their story of all the things they do, whether it’s sports, activities or academics.”
Yohnka said the program would start as a student club, and over time the vision is that the high school would offer courses in subjects like journalism, graphic design and video production to tie into it.
“It’s kind of the next generation of yearbook,” he said. “We’re not waiting until the end of the year to tell those stories.”
Tim Keown, a permanent substitute and activities assistant for the district, said Kays Media has potential not only to open doors for scholarships and professional opportunities, but also to allow students to create their own narratives, he said.
Keown is a 2016 KHS graduate and earned a communications degree from Southern Illinois University. He said he spent a lot of time on TV and film sets in college and wants to bring that expertise to the program as well as coach students on college expectations in media-related fields.
“To put it simply, Kays Media would be providing students with immense opportunities, but it will also be changing what it means to be a KHS student,” Keown said. “This will give them a chance on a daily basis to empower themselves to say, ‘This is who I am; this is who my fellow students are. These are our stories.’”
