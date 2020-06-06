KANKAKEE — The Kankakee High School class of 2020 finally had its moment of glory this week as graduates returned to the school gymnasium to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas in a series of socially distanced ceremonies.
Ceremonies took place Wednesday and Friday, and a final ceremony for those who couldn’t make it this week will take place next week on Wednesday. This year’s senior class included about 350 graduates.
Groups of 30 students arrived each hour and waited in the hallways at socially distanced markers to be called to individually walk across the stage. They were allowed to bring two family members with them.
Kevin Mercado, who graduated Friday, said he was more than ready to hear his name called.
“I was impatient,” he said. “I just wanted to get [my diploma].”
Mercado plans to work for a year before entering a construction program at Kankakee Community College.
While he admits he might miss high school and some of his teachers and friends, he said doing remote learning for the past couple months was preferable to a traditional learning environment.
“Honestly, the remote learning was better in my opinion,” Mercado said. “It was better than having to wake up and go to class ... You don’t have to wake up to the sound of people who are loud in the morning.”
Assistant Principal TJ Lee, who oversees the senior class, said the pacing of the ceremonies worked out well on Wednesday and Friday.
They probably could have gotten 50 students through per hour, but spacing students’ times out a little more allowed staff to take breaks and keep things organized, he said.
“The circumstances could have been different, but we did the best we could at this point,” Lee said. “I think everybody is happy with the decision to have them actually come into the school and walk the stage.”
Lee said the district plans to have a video production of the ceremonies available for families by the end of the month, and it will be splitting the cost for professional photos taken during the ceremonies.
{p dir=”ltr”}He said that KHS students were prepared for remote learning because of the district’s use of Learning Anywhere, Anytime and one-to-one technology, but it was still important to give them closure.
{p dir=”ltr”}“It gives us some finality to the school year,” Lee said. “I don’t think that students would be able to say that they completed their high school experience without having a graduation ceremony.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Principal Shari Demitrowicz said administrators and staff tried to make the ceremonies look as traditional as possible. Students also were invited to decorate their cars to show school spirit during cap and gown pickup.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We really tried to give the message that we are very proud of their accomplishments and meeting their goals,” she said.
{p dir=”ltr”}She added that she was “elated” to see proud looks on the faces of students and their families for achieving their goals.
{p dir=”ltr”}Demitrowicz said she has high expectations for the quality of instruction next year. The district plans to bring students back into classrooms in shifts to allow for social distancing and continue remote learning so that most students would follow a blended model.
Omar Sanchez, who graduated Friday, said he felt happy after walking the stage and is excited to start his life and go to college. He is undecided on where he wants to go, but he knows he wants to play soccer.
{p dir=”ltr”}Fortunately, Sanchez was able to finish the soccer season this year, but he said he was disappointed the girls soccer games had to be canceled.
{p dir=”ltr”}As for remote learning, Sanchez said it has been difficult to keep up.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I learn better with the teacher instead of learning through a video,” he said. “I struggle more like that.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Though he was relieved to have made it through the school year, Sanchez said he has missed his classmates.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I just want to see where life takes me,” he said. “I’m glad we all made it through this. It was hard times.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Rianna Skinner and Arleth Mendoza also graduated Friday; the girls have been friends since preschool and said they were glad they got to see each other on graduation day.
{p dir=”ltr”}Skinner, who plans to major in film studies at Olivet Nazarene University, said it was difficult at times to get feedback from teachers with remote learning.
{p dir=”ltr”}She also said she felt excluded when it came to some important information.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I found out from a teacher that apparently grades from fourth quarter for everyone in the whole school doesn’t count,” she said. “For me and my brother, before we knew this information, we were working really hard and then apparently grades just didn’t count. We were like well, ok.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The district followed Illinois State Board of Education guidance in implementing a pass/ incomplete grading model rather than traditional letter grades that could be punitive during the pandemic.
{p dir=”ltr”}Despite some difficulties in finishing out the school year, Skinner said she tries to keep a positive outlook.
{p dir=”ltr”}“It is a sad situation,” she said. “I am quite sad, so I’ve learned to stay positive about everything.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Mendoza, who plans to study business at KCC, described the ceremony as strange but unique; she said that while it was nice having some family present, it also felt weird waiting to hear her name called while distanced from her classmates.
{p dir=”ltr”}She also admitted she was upset that prom had to be canceled.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I’m relieved and happy, but at the same time, kind of sad because we didn’t get to do all that [end-of-year] stuff,” Mendoza said. “Now it’s like you graduated so you’re not coming back to school, so it’s kind of sad.”
