Plans

A 2021 rendering of KSD’s new field house/community center, which was pitched to include a 200-meter track, four basketball courts and four volleyball courts, as well as offices, trainer rooms and updates to the existing back gym space.

 Artist’s rendering by DLA Architecture

KANKAKEE — Construction activity will be visible soon on the grounds of Kankakee High School as the site of the future field house and community center is being prepared for a groundbreaking next week.

Superintendent Genevra Walters gave updates on the status of this project and others during Monday’s Kankakee School Board meeting at Edison Primary School.

“The contractor will start installing the construction fence at the end of this week and start the site work demolition the week of Sept. 19, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Sept. 22,” she said of the nearly $26.4 million project. “Site utilities and foundations are scheduled to be completed this year.”

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you