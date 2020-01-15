“We lost a dear friend in Mike LaGesse,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “There’s no way you can actually replace him on the board. He’d been here it seems like since the county was created. He can smile on that from above.
“Larry Kerkstra is the duly recommended candidate from the Democrat Central Committee, he said. “He’s running for this office, so to fill out the rest of the term until November that’s where he’s at right now on the board. We welcome him.”
Kerkstra said he was approached about filling the vacancy.
“They asked if I’d help out, and I volunteered,” he said. “I’ll do the best job I can. ... Anything I can do to help, I’m here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!