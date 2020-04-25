KANKAKEE — Dan Harris is the type of person who goes above and beyond his job description.
As a family and community liaison for Kennedy Middle School, going the extra mile can make a world of difference.
Part of Harris’ job is making home visits to families of students who are struggling with school work or other issues. He does his best to be flexible in scheduling time with families; he’s met with parents as late as midnight.
“He will meet a dad or somebody at McDonald’s on a Saturday and have coffee and talk with him,” Kennedy Principal Cynthia Veronda said. “He’ll go to any length to connect, and he really focuses on helping dads help their children. He has a special connection with them.”
During coronavirus closures, Harris’ role in the school has become even more critical.
Though schools have been closed since March 17, Harris still comes to work every day to greet families picking up meals. He and school administrators have been making home visits to check on students who have lost touch with their teachers and to deliver technology.
Additionally, Harris has been delivering daily meals to seven families who don’t have transportation to Kankakee schools where grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches are served.
“I have some real good connections with children and families because I see them a lot,” he said. “I know their stories. I know what they’ve struggled with.”
He said it is especially important for him to maintain connections with students because some families don’t have a strong male presence.
“They may see me as kind of a dad or as a grandpa,” he said. “I have a couple girls who call me granddad.”
Veronda said everyone in the school community knows Harris. A running joke among colleagues is that Harris is causing a “road block” out by the parent pick-up lane because everyone wants to stop and chat with him.
“[Families] look forward to seeing him on a daily basis,” Veronda said.
Harris was recently recognized by the state volunteer organization Serve Illinois for his dedication to his work that often extends outside of what is required of him as a part-time employee. The organization featured him on its website as the Volunteer of the Week for the week of April 13.
Harris admits he works longer hours than he should because he feels it is necessary.
His position is funded by a grant that only budgets part-time hours. Despite his value to the school community, Harris is humble about receiving praise.
He said he felt “unworthy” to receive the recognition, as he is only “part of the puzzle” when it comes to looking after students’ needs.
“I’m just doing my part,” Harris said. “It’s not necessarily the job, but it’s my duty, because a lot of the families that we serve in the community, oftentimes they live in the same community that I live, so I see them often and I know how they’re living.”
During the regular school year, he helps students with their social/ emotional balance, family concerns and academic progress. He will often have talks with students in the halls when teachers notice they are having issues.
For the entire seven years he’s worked at Kankakee School District, Harris has also run a chess club, which he uses as a tool to relate to students.
“I think that’s a part of learning how to process how to think, how to problem solve,” Harris said. “I try to connect that, not with chess per se, but just life experiences in terms of thinking moves ahead, consequences for your behavior, consequences for your actions.”
As for advice to parents who find themselves overwhelmed with managing their children’s schoolwork at home right now, Harris has two bits of advice: have fun, and have a routine.
“For one, I would say take the time to enjoy your family. Two, have a routine,” Harris said. “Sometimes not having a routine is kind of chaotic, but a lot of our children miss school or have a better time at school than at home because we have a routine that they follow, and that’s consistent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!