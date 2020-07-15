KANKAKEE — Lee Ann Flowers and her 10-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, have been involved in the local Black Lives Matter marches. Over the past month, the two have discussed how to keep the movement moving forward.
It is why they are hosting a march — Their Future Depends on Our Change rally — this Saturday in Bird Park. They are encouraging the community to join them and to bring their children along.
“My daughter Mackenzie and I have been discussing the protests we have attended together, and the fact that the changes and actions we make determine the futures of our children,” Flowers wrote on Facebook.
“If things stay the same, our kids grow up fearing the police because of racism and brutality, they fear playing outside because of gun violence, etc. If we do not demand changes of policy, demand our community stops the violence, then our children get to grow up full of fear.”
The protest starts at 11 a.m. at Bird Park on West Station Street. Participants will march to the Kankakee County Courthouse before heading back to Bird Park to listen to speakers and enjoy food and beverages.
“There has been a lot of talk and lots of action,” Lee Ann said. “We want to see this through.”
Mackenzie, the middle of Flowers’ three children, loves school, her mother said. Mackenzie is a sixth-grader at Kennedy Middle School. Her two brothers also will be marching on Saturday.
“All of my kids like to keep informed,” she said. “Mackenzie knows every voice together can make a difference. We want to see this through.”
