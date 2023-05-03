Kankakee County Training Center consumer Cassie Perkins works on attaching pipe fittings last week. KCTC, a nonprofit providing services for adults with developmental disabilities, is building an expansion to double its footprint at the Industrial Drive location in Bradley.
Kankakee County Training Center consumers Tammy Wheeler, right, and Keith Sheets package drywall patches last week. KCTC, a nonprofit providing services for adults with developmental disabilities, is building an expansion to double its footprint at the Industrial Drive location in Bradley.
Kankakee County Training Center consumer Kevin LaFine applies plating to pipes using a press machine last week. KCTC, a nonprofit providing services for adults with developmental disabilities, is building an expansion to double its footprint at the Industrial Drive location in Bradley.
Kankakee County Training Center supervisors, from left, Maria Andrade, Katrina Banks and Lucy Sanchez Perez, inspect brass fittings last week. KCTC, a nonprofit providing services for adults with developmental disabilities, is building an expansion to double its footprint at the Industrial Drive location in Bradley.
Kankakee County Training Center consumer Maxwell Smith packages bolts last week. KCTC, a nonprofit providing services for adults with developmental disabilities, is building an expansion to double its footprint at the Industrial Drive location in Bradley.
BRADLEY — Take a walk through the Kankakee County Training Center for the Disabled’s vocational training facility on Industrial Drive, and the pride many of the consumers feel for their jobs is palpable.
You won’t get far before catching a smile or a friendly greeting from one of the roughly 105 consumers — the adults with developmental disabilities receiving the KCTC’s services — who work and earn paychecks there.
Most seem more than happy to talk or even boast about the work they do — from preparing bolts and copper pipes for distribution to packaging drywall patches and other assembly-type tasks — all for the various companies that contract with the KCTC.
The space in which consumers will have to work and learn job skills at the Industrial Drive facility has doubled with the $7.2 million expansion the KCTC is preparing to unveil.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at 595 N. Industrial Drive, Bradley. An open house will follow.
Diana Graham, president and CEO of the KCTC, said the approximately 70,000-square-foot expansion will allow the nonprofit to eventually consolidate its two vocational training sites while continuing to focus on growing its services.
“For probably at least the past 10 years, we’ve looked at the future of wanting everybody to be in one location, one big building and have room for growth as well,” Graham said.
KCTC plans to sell its facility on Schuyler Avenue and combine both operations into the Industrial Drive facility, which is about 140,000 total square feet with the expansion, she said.
About 105 consumers work in the Industrial Drive facility, and it will have close to 400 total workers when the crews from the two facilities are combined, she said.
“I consider us like a little hidden gem down here,” Graham said. “Because a lot of people don’t actually know what we do inside of here, but these guys actually work and they make money, and they like to take that money and spend it and give it back to the community.”
YEARS OF PLANNING
Construction on the expansion started just over a year ago, Graham said. The new area features a shipping and receiving area, ample work area, library room, classrooms, lunchroom and restrooms.
The new spaces will allow the organization to launch new programs for its consumers, Graham said.
The project did not come together overnight.
Years of planning and fundraising were needed to make it happen, Graham said.
“With a lot of hard work and planning and budgeting, we’re finally at that point now where we’re able to put an expansion onto this location to get everybody into one building, plus have room to grow and serve,” she said.
NUMEROUS CONTRACTS
Founded in 1966, the KCTC is a nonprofit with a mission “to provide adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to acquire skills necessary to become more productive, contributing members of their community,” according to its website.
The KCTC contracts with numerous industries to provide vocational training through paid work.
Companies include Anderson Copper and Brass Fittings, Armstrong World Industries, Spikeball Inc., and Gracie Pie Apothecary, to name a few.
Under direct supervision, consumers learn to sort materials, perform light assembly tasks, collate, package goods into cartons and shrink wrap items. They are paid by how many pieces they correctly assemble.
Some also work on hourly jobs such as housekeeping, where they are paid based on evaluation of their productivity.
Workers earn a percentage of the wages a typical worker would; the KCTC has a license from the U.S. Department of Labor allowing much of their earnings to subsidize their care in the workplace.
NEEDED SERVICE
In addition to the work program, the KCTC offers residential facilities and care; classes in subjects such as computers, exercise and cooking; and the intensive assistance and monitoring the state requires for developmentally disabled individuals.
Graham said the expansion on the Industrial Drive facility is a positive not just for the KCTC, but for the community as well.
“There’s a lot of people out there that need the kind of services that we provide,” she said. “So it’s nice that we’re still able to operate and grow in this economy, and we’ll be able to provide even more services to those in need.”
