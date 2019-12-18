Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation offers scholarships to support those furthering their education in an agriculturally related field of study. The KCFB Foundation scholarships increased this year to $1,500 each, up from the previous amount of $1,000 each.
To date, $94,500 in scholarships have been awarded to Kankakee County students furthering their agricultural education. Last year, eight $1,000 Kankakee County scholarship recipients included two high school seniors and six Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship recipients.
Scholarships for high school seniors
Scholarships of $1,500 each will be made available to the 2020 graduating class. Applications are available from high school guidance counselors, agriculture advisers and at the KCFB office. Electronic copies of the application may be requested by contacting the farm bureau office. Completed applications are due by March 31, 2020.
Scholarships are offered to high school seniors whose primary residence is in Kankakee County or are a KCFB member family. Applicants must be accepted to an accredited post-secondary educational institution with an agriculture-related field of study.
Applications will be assessed on demonstrated interest in agriculture, character and personality, academic performance and honors and financial need.
Scholarship recipients will be notified in May but the funds will not be disbursed until the student has completed his or her first grading period at the post-secondary school with a “C” grade point average or better. During that grading period, the recipient also must be a full-time student at an educational institution and enrolled in an agricultural field of study.
Scholarship funds will then be disbursed to the scholarship recipient to be applied to post-secondary education expenses. Recipients are to submit official grade transcripts by March 1, 2021, or the scholarship will be forfeited.
Renewable scholarships
The foundation presenting a renewable scholarship for last year’s scholarship recipients. This renewable scholarship, the Kevin Yohnka Memorial scholarship, will be in the same denomination matching the recipient’s first year scholarship amount.
To be considered for the renewable scholarship, the recipient must submit an essay no longer than one page to the Foundation when they submit their first grading period grade transcript which is due by March 1, 2021.
The essay should detail experiences of their first semester. Based on the essays, the foundation will choose recipients.
Continuing Education
The foundation also offers Continuing Education scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each. To be eligible, the applicant must be accepted or enrolled as a ful- time student at an accredited post-secondary school to study an agriculturally related field.
Applicants can include transfer students, students who have changed their field of study to an agriculturally related field, those who wish to return to school to further their agricultural education and others.
Applicants with ties to Kankakee County or a KCFB member family will be given preference. Applications are available at the farm bureau office.
Final judgement of applications and qualifications will be at the discretion of the Foundation board. Completed applications will be due at the farm bureau office by March 31, 2020.
Agriculture-related educational programming
The foundation also provides financial assistance to those participating in agriculturally related workshops, conferences, classes, study sessions and other programs.
To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be accepted or applying to an agriculturally related program. The application must be submitted at least one month in advance of the program for which the applicant is seeking financial assistance.
The program syllabus, contact information for the sponsoring agency or instructor and costs associated with participation must be included with the application.
Applicants with ties to Kankakee County or a KCFB member family will be given preference. Criteria for awarding financial assistance include program relevance to agriculture, program quality and the applicant’s demonstrated interest in agriculture. Final judgement of applications and qualifications will be at the discretion of the Foundation board.
