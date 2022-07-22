Nicole Gavin photo

Nicole Gavin is the new interim executive director of the Kankakee County Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

 Kankakee County Convention

and Visitors Bureau

KANKAKEE — Nicole Gavin has been named the interim executive director for the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The organization’s executive board made the decision at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday.

Gavin is the KCCVB’s office and retail operations manager.

