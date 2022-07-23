KANKAKEE — The Bourbonnais Township Park District’s efforts to add artificial turf to its Diamond Point Park baseball complex must wait for an answer from the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The park district made a request for $500,000 in CVB funds to go toward the estimated $1 million BTPD says it needs to go forward with the plan.

According to park district officials, they are losing $250,000 a year, mainly because of the complex located on Career Center Road (North 1000W Road) and north of Bourbonnais Parkway (West 5000N Road).

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

