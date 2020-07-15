Applications are now being accepted for those students interested in applying for the Kankakee County Community Services Inc. Community Services Block Grant Scholarship Program.
Through funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities, KCCSI provides scholarships for high school graduates, and current college students desiring to further their educational training at vocational schools, two- and four-year colleges and universities within the state of Illinois.
These scholarships are designed to provide financial assistance to low-income and disadvantaged persons who demonstrate a potential for high academic achievement with emphasis placed upon the recruitment of racial or ethnic minority applicants. Scholarship recipients may apply the scholarship money to the following expenses: tuition and fees, textbooks and supplies, or room and board (if attending college away from home).
Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.
Those interested should contact Barb Groth at 815-933-7883 ext. 214 or via email at bgroth@kccsi-cap.org to receive an application packet. All applications must be submitted no later than July 31 to be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!