KANKAKEE — The first major renovations to the Harold and Jean Miner Memorial Library at Kankakee Community College since the library was built in 1972 are now complete.
The 21,070-square-foot library was open to students and faculty for the first day of class in August. The $5 million renovations took about nine months to complete.
KCC paid for the project using about $2 million in bond funds, $1.5 million in donations and $1.5 million in equity funds, KCC Spokeswoman Kari Nugent said. The project was on the college’s list of pending projects for about 10 years.
The Chicago-based firm Demonica Kemper Architects designed the space, and Heritage Development & Construction Co., of Kankakee, was in charge of construction.
The library is roughly the same square footage as before, but it has gained a modern design, updated technology, new collaborative and independent study spaces, and an array of flexible seating and other new furniture.
The top level of the library is considered the Student Success Center, where tutoring services now operate, including the writing studio.
The college’s Instructional Technology Department, which helps faculty deliver online courses, is now located on the top floor of the library as well.
The library’s main book collection is on the lower level, including children’s books, classics, non-fiction/ research, audio books and legal reference, while most fiction and new books are near the entrance.
The library also gained an elevator; before, it only had stairs and a wheelchair lift.
KCC President Michael Boyd said talks about the need to renovate the library came up when the college celebrated its 50th anniversary.
“We knew we needed to do something to bring that space up to modern standards,” he said. “Not only did we want to maintain the space and make sure that we preserved the building so that it can live for another 50 years, but we knew our students needed something high-tech.”
Group study spaces and rooms are equipped with interactive display screens to which students can connect electronic devices and view a group project together.
The library also has a new computer area and printing center on the main floor.
Boyd said one of the goals of the new space is to encourage students to collaborate and embrace technology so they will have those skills ready in their career pathways.
“We really wish more students could be on campus to experience it, but we know it will be there when they are able to come back after this pandemic has passed,” he said.
Boyd also said the new space is a reflection of what the college’s founders envisioned when building KCC near the river.
“It is a beautiful location, but it’s not just the beauty,” he said. “What’s important there is that we’ve really put some cutting-edge technology in that space because we know that’s how students learn.”
Library Director Tracy Conner said students are welcome to use the collaborative study spaces and other resources in the library as long as they maintain social distance and wear face masks.
Since many KCC programs are now online or in hybrid format because of the pandemic, student traffic in the library has been fairly light, she said.
“I think students already are loving it more and will continue to do so,” Conner said. “It’s such an improvement over what we had. It’s just a happier place to be. It’s brighter; the colors are better and more invigorating, and it’s just a huge improvement in look and atmosphere. Not to mention, we’ve got new spaces.”
