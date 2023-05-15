KCC campus (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Kankakee Community College’s Diesel Technology Programs begins this summer.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

A new Diesel Technology Training Program at Kankakee Community College will accept students beginning this summer.

“There are many diesel repair facilities in the area that are always looking for qualified diesel technicians,” said Paul Carlson, dean of the Business, Technology and Human Services Division at KCC, in a news release.

Students will be able to complete six diesel classes in 16 weeks. Classes will meet at KCC’s Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Center on south Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee, and LaBeau Bros. on east Court Street in Kankakee. It also will include a video series from PACCAR with aspects of the Peterbilt Training Academy.

