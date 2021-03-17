KANKAKEE — The cost of tuition and fees is staying flat for the upcoming school year at Kankakee Community College.
The fiscal year 2021 rate of $165 per credit hour will remain for 2022 beginning with the summer 2021 semester.
The cost for tuition and fees to attend KCC full time (15 hours a semester) for one year will be approximately $4,950.
According to KCC, the average annual tuition and fees at the top eight universities where its students transfer to is approximately $17,111, not including room and board.
KCC’s tuition rate has gone up in previous years from $142 per credit hour in 2017 to $147 in 2018, $154 in 2019 and $161 in 2020.
KCC President Michael Boyd said in a press release that the flat tuition rate is part of the college’s priority to give residents access to affordable education.
“Many of our students and their families suffered personal and financial losses during the pandemic, and it is essential that KCC is here for our community members while they rebuild,” he said.
The college encourages students in need of financial assistance to submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to see what kind of assistance is available.
In 2019-20, 42 percent of KCC credit students received financial aid, with $3,855 being the average amount received per student, the college reported.
KCC begins enrollment for summer 2021 this month, and fall 2021 registration begins in April. Students can receive more information at register.kcc.edu and new students can apply at apply.kcc.edu.
Just after the start of the new year, Kankakee Community College welcomed the new vice president for academic affairs, Kiana Battle.
The Kankakee Community College Veteran’s Resource Center provides military veterans with opportunities for academic excellence and fellowship.
