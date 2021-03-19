Illinois residents are invited to a statewide virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 9.
The event is free for Illinois job seekers of all ages and backgrounds. Job seekers can register by emailing careerservices@kcc.edu.
Employers looking to hire can participate for $75 and register at tinyurl.com/IC3SP21.
The event is being presented by Kankakee Community College and 17 other community colleges in partnership with the Illinois Community College Career Services Professionals council and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
“This virtual career fair is the ideal setting for students, graduates and community members to connect with local and regional employment opportunities," said Kimberly Cross, coordinator of career services and the Charlton Career Center at KCC. “We look forward to hosting well over 100 employers throughout the state of Illinois who are looking to hire full-time, part-time, and internships positions in a variety of career fields.”
The Charlton Career Center connects students, graduates and community members to employment opportunities. For more information, email careerservices@kcc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.