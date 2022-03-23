KANKAKEE — An informational session to kick off spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 1 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College.
The special guest speaker will be Jim Schreiner, and the topic will be “Cannabis: Not Your Grandparents’ Weed.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Registration and course information for KCC’s Lifelong Learning Institute will be available.
The classes are non-credit, continuing education and open to people ages 50 and older.
The classes focus on different intellectual and cultural topics and vary from a few hours to several meetings.
In-person and live webinar options are offered, and prices vary, with many classes priced at $20 or less.
For more information or to find out the latest course offerings, visit kcc.edu/lli or phone 815-802-8206. To be added to the program mailing list, email mposing@kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8206.
KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.
