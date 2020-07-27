Daily Journal STAFF REPORT
Kankakee Community College will begin sending stimulus checks by the end of the month to summer credit students who haven’t received CARES Act funds yet.
In June, KCC received $633,577 in CARES Act funds to distribute, some of which has already been distributed to spring and summer semester students who applied for relief funds, according to a KCC news release.
The college will send an email to students with a checklist of requirements to keep the money. A letter will be sent along with the checks including a checklist to confirm the student has not yet received a CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund payment and is eligible to participate.
The CARES Act HEERF is designed to assist students facing qualifying expenses due to campus closure during the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of an application process, the college is trying to reach the most students it can with the funds, according to the press release.
“We wanted to maximize the number of students who would benefit,” said Michelle Hasik, KCC director of financial aid, in the news release. “Many summer 2020 students will get CARES Act HEERF checks automatically. They don’t need to apply. They just need to confirm that they meet the government’s requirements to qualify for relief funds. Most students will qualify, so we are happy to provide this simplified process to get checks to them.”
The total amount to be sent will be determined by KCC’s forecasts of requests from students for CARES Act funds during the rest of the summer term, plus the fall semester.
Most likely, students will receive at least $15 for every credit hour during summer, Hasik said. Checks will be mailed to the students’ address on file.
Students who accept the summer stimulus may still qualify for additional CARES Act funding, Hasik said. The qualifications and applications are on the KCC Financial Aid website.
The college is planning to also offer stimulus money to students who enroll in credit classes for Fall 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!