KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College held a grand opening ceremony June 16 to reveal the latest renovations to its Industrial Technology Center and dedicate two new law enforcement scholarships in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey.
The renovations began in February 2021 and cost $4.54 million.
Major funding for the renovation project, about $250,000, was provided by Nucor Steel of Kankakee.
Acknowledgements also were made to the offices of former State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst and current Rep. Jackie Haas for helping KCC to secure $500,000 for the project, as well as Sen. Patrick Joyce for helping KCC to secure $1.25 million.
New features include an Automation/Hydraulics Lab, Innovation Lab to showcase work completed in STEM Guitar and 3D printing courses and a Police Training Simulator.
“Because of this renovation, our students will experience an immediate difference in the classrooms and the lab,” said KCC spokesperson Kari Nugent. “… We did all this because we know training qualified workers is our mission, and these programs are a big, big part of it.”
“We talk a lot here about the power of community,” added KCC President Michael Boyd. “You’ve seen that in our marketing messages, and that’s really what this is.”
The 37,000-square-foot Industrial Technology Center houses classes offered in four programs within KCC’s Business, Technology and Human Services Division. The programs include Automotive Technology, Computer Graphic Technology, Electrical Engineering Technology and Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice.
Some areas of the building already had equipment that met or exceeded industry standards, and those spaces received less extensive changes, including the Law Enforcement Classroom, Graphic Design Lab, Design Technology Lab and Automotive area.
The Motor Control Lab opened in time for spring 2022. It was completed first because the college’s Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration program relocated to the Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Center in 2020.
The area it occupied was renovated first and became the Motor Control Lab.
Kevin VanDeven, Nucor vice president, spoke to the partnership between the company and KCC through an apprenticeship program.
He noted that employees who receive promotions are often KCC graduates.
“To date, we’ve had over 40 Nucor teammates go through the mechanical and electrical apprenticeship program, and we’ve hired countless others that have graduated from school here,” VanDeven said.
Sen. Patrick Joyce also attended and made a few remarks at the opening ceremony.
“This is what happens when a community comes together, when you collaborate and work together,” Joyce said. “… We have a new project that is going to benefit the community, benefit the students of Kankakee County and is going to be utilized for decades to come.”
Police scholarships
The grand opening also included a special presentation to dedicate law enforcement student scholarships in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey.
The scholarships were funded through a donation following the “I Got Your Six” 5K Run/Walk held May 22.
The inaugural event drew more than 1,000 participants and raised $125,000 for two law enforcement scholarships for KCC students in the names of Rittmanic and Bailey.
Rittmanic was an alumna of KCC.
The two new scholarships are named the Tyler Bailey Law Enforcement Scholarship and the Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Scholarship.
Lyn Stua, Rittmanic’s wife, attended the ceremony and spoke of her appreciation for the work of the community to establish the scholarships.
“I appreciate all the work you’ve done to help us get where we’re at, to have two scholarships for two Kankakee County students. We are extremely grateful for that,” she said. “Obviously, we would have loved to have gotten here without a huge loss to the community. Hopefully, people are starting to heal and continue to heal.”
