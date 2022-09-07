KCC resuming full offerings of GED, high school equivalency prep Daily Journal staff report Sep 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Students graduate from a high school equivalency program at Kankakee Community College. Submitted photo Students graduate from a high school equivalency program at Kankakee Community College. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is resuming GED and HiSET high school equivalency preparation classes in Bradley and Watseka for the Fall 2022 semester.Course locations had been limited due to COVID-19, but all options are available again this fall, KCC announced in a news release.The free GED and HiSET classes are offered at three physical sites as well as online.The physical sites include the KCC Riverfront Campus, the KCC North Extension Center in Bradley, and the KCC South Extension Center in Watseka.A KCC application, available at apply.kcc.edu, is required before enrollment.After an application is received, the program coordinator contacts applicants personally to make arrangements to attend the next available session.The next classes begin the week of Oct. 17 at all locations.There is no cost to the student.Classes are designed for students at least 16 years of age who have not completed high school and are not enrolled in the school system. KCC offers the classes as preparation for the GED and HiSET. The college also offers a GED practice test.Course locations and meeting times are:• Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, off River Road, in Kankakee, Rooms L30A and L30B. Morning and evening sessions are offered.• KCC Miner South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Evening sessions are offered.• KCC North Extension Center, 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Kankakee. Evening sessions are offered.• Online: email GED@kcc.edu for information.The Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate is most often earned through GED or HiSET. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the HiSET certificate will be renamed State of Illinois High School Diploma.For more information about preparing for the high school equivalency exam, visit adulted.kcc.edu; email the program coordinator, Charlotte Kramer at ckramer@kcc.edu, or call 815-802-8302. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesKankakee, county sued for courthouse shootingLove shop, community staple for Christian goods, to close after 45 yearsJuvenile charged in Aroma Park burglaryFOOTBALL: Week 2 capsulesFOOTBALL: Coalers push past Mac with dominant second halfWages around county rise in quest for workersHerscher Labor Day parade turns 101ROUNDUP: Wilmington blanks Lisle; Reed-Custer, Iroquois West win bigDamaged True Vine Church being monitoredUPDATE: ISP locates person involved in incident in Ford County Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
