KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is resuming GED and HiSET high school equivalency preparation classes in Bradley and Watseka for the Fall 2022 semester.

Course locations had been limited due to COVID-19, but all options are available again this fall, KCC announced in a news release.

The free GED and HiSET classes are offered at three physical sites as well as online.

