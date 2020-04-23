Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering two free online courses to deepen your connection with your pets.
In “Helping Your Dog Through Storms & Fireworks,” participants will receive tips on determining exactly what triggers their dog and a variety of suggestions for helping the animal cope with both storms and fireworks. The free online class will be 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
Coming 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, will be “Meditate with Your Pet.” This is a free, healing meditation time to have your pet help you quiet your mind.
“This pet-centered meditation technique is an effective way to mindfully connect with both your pet and yourself,” said Dawn Wrobel, the class presenter. “Pets can sense stress during these uncertain times, too. Spend 20 to 30 minutes as we meditate together with our pets.”
Wrobel joined the KCC community in 2013. She teaches geography credit courses and almost everything else she loves for the Continuing Education and Career Services Department. A practicing animal communicator, Wrobel teaches animal communication and Reiki for animals in addition to short programs on specific topics.
To register online, visit kcc.edu/comejoinus. To register by phone or for more information, call 815-802-8207 and leave a message. A staff member will return the call within one business day. After registering, participants will receive the link and password for the class.
This course does not award college credit.
