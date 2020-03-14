In response to coronavirus concerns, Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University are extending spring break. When classes resume — on March 23 — both institutions will move most face-to-face instruction online.
The local responses are similar to many colleges and universities nationwide, with many announcing a halt to face-to-face instruction for varying lengths of time to stem the spread of coronavirus. No Illinois university is reporting cases of COVID-19 on campus. Complete report at daily-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!