KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a series of five free professional development lunch webinars.
Each session will be a free live webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays Registration is required. Those who register will receive an email with a link to the session within 24 hours of the webinar.
• Sept. 22: “5 Steps to a Winning Resume” offers steps to update a resume and win over employers.
• Sept. 29: “AIDA Cover Letters” offers advice on writing cover letters with confidence using the AIDA (Attention, Interest, Desire & Action) formula.
• Oct. 6: “Micro-Internships for Students & Recent Grads” shares how paid micro-internships can be a career-building experience. It includes the process for finding micro-internships.
• Oct. 13: “Leveraging LinkedIn” gives details on the popular site, including profile tips, and using Linkedin for networking and a job search.
• Oct. 20: “Acing Your Video Interview” will explore different types of video interviews and includes expert tips for interviewing success.
To register online, visit kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or login, then select the course, click on the date and add it to your cart. Within the cart, checkout. To register by phone, or for more information, call 815-802-8207 and leave a message. A staff person will return the call within one business day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!