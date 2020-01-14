KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a number of online computer skills class dates. Options for start dates are Feb. 12, March 18 and April 15.
Beginning Microsoft Word 2016 offers hands-on instruction on adding and editing text, moving text within the document, working on two or more documents simultaneously and formatting text. The class also includes how to save, retrieve, copy, organize and print documents. Cost is $129.
Beginning Microsoft Excel 2016 teaches participants shortcuts and tricks for quickly and efficiently setting up fully formatted worksheets. Topics include writing powerful mathematical formulas and using the function wizard automatically calculate statistics, loan payments, future value and more. Cost is $129.
Microsoft Excel – Pivot Tables teaches advanced features, functions and capabilities through practical and information-packed lessons. Cost is $94.
QuickBooks 2019 series is for small business owners who want to learn to manage invoices, pay bills and track expenses. The class is focused on business finances and teaches the accounting software’s more advanced features. Cost is $199.
These courses do not award college credit. For more information and or to register, visit ed2go.com/kankakeecc. Call KCC at 815-802-8206 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!