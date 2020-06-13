Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College has a new opportunity for students and recent graduates to pursue short-term, professional, paid work experiences.
The experiences, called micro-internships, can be completed remotely and are offered year-round.
“Micro-internships let you demonstrate your skills, explore career paths, and develop your professional networks,” said Kimberly Schott, KCC’s coordinator of career services. “These paid opportunities typically range from five to 40 hours of work, and you can be selected for multiple micro-internships.”
The micro-internships are facilitated using the online Parker Dewey platform, which connects those seeking micro-internships with companies in need of support.
Participants apply to work on projects they are interested in. Schott said any time is a good time to start, because new opportunities are posted daily.
For information on how to get started, contact Kim Schott at kschott@kcc.edu or visit continuinged.kcc.edu/career-services.
