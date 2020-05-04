KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College Office of Continuing Education and Career Services will offer 10 free online classes this spring.
The self-paced courses include a mix of skills for today’s changing job market, said Deb Hoyer-Denson, assistant director of Continuing Education and Career Services.
The following classes will be offered at no charge:
• “Creating Web Pages,” which teaches basic HTML to design, create, and post a website.
• “Creating WordPress Websites” shows how to create attractive, sophisticated blogs and websites without any coding.
• “Fundamentals of Supervision and Management” provides skills in managing time, delegating responsibility, motivating employees, solving problems and resolving conflicts.
• “Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search” is designed to help participants gain confidence in their ability to acquire interviews and job offers, even in a tough, competitive economy.
• “Keys to Effective Communication” provides a step-by-step process to become a great conversationalist by using communication to build rapport, create trust, warmth and respect.
• “Managing Customer Service” is for participants to discover methods to bring out their own best, and the best in others, as they serve as company ambassadors.
• “Marketing Your Business on the Internet” shares proven methods for establishing an Internet presence and building a brand identity.
• “Personal Finance” helps participants set clear financial goals, make the right investments, increase financial security, and be prepared to retire.
• “Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring” includes cost effective marketing strategies that provide results with hands-on activities and real-world examples.
• “Individual Excellence” shows how to master 12 career enhancing skills, including goal setting, time management, personal organization, creativity, financial matters and conflict resolution.
Full descriptions of the classes can be found at enrole.com/kcc.
To register, visit kcc.edu/comejoinus or leave a message at 815-802-8207 and staff will return the call within one business day.
After registering, participants will receive account access within one business day. These courses do not award college credit.
