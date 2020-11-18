KANKAKEE — A little over 1,000 people have taken an online career assessment using the Career Coach tool through Kankakee Community College’s website since the program launched in August.
Career Coach can be accessed on KCC’s homepage and is free to all users, whether they are college students seeking career guidance, children wanting to plan ahead for their future, or adults looking to explore new options.
The tool provides self-assessment quizzes to identify potential career paths based on the user’s strengths and interests. There’s a six-question and a 60-question version of the quiz.
Then, users are directed to information about relevant programs at KCC, current job postings, and industry factors like typical salaries and career trajectories.
The tool also automates the college’s resume reviewing services, so users can submit a resume online and receive feedback from career services staff.
Lesley Cooper, KCC’s director of institutional effectiveness and assessment, said the college committed during the summer to launch the program in collaboration with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and the Kankakee Area Career Center.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind tool that connects the labor market data and the local job openings and the education that we offer all in one place,” she said. “It brings all of that together so that students and those out job hunting can really make informed decisions about the careers they want to pursue.”
While the college had been discussing the program for a few years, it happened to fall into place this year when so many are seeking career guidance, Cooper noted.
Many youth are struggling to engage with online school, let alone look ahead to college, while adults are looking to re-enter the workforce with new skills because of the pandemic’s impact on their jobs.
Cooper said the Career Coach tool was built onto data the college has been using for several years through the economic modeling company Emsi.
The Kankakee Area Career Center has been using the program with their incoming students, and hope is that all area high schools will take advantage, she said.
KCC also has also been using it with first-year experience classes to help make sure students are on the right academic path for their career goals.
“Students that get on that path earlier in their career are taking less credit hours, graduating sooner, all of those things that we want people to do to keep moving towards the labor market and not floundering,” Cooper said. “We want to make sure the courses they take are of value and align to their ultimate goals.”
Anyone can use the tool, though it provides job information specific to the region.
There’s also a place for employers to login to the system to directly post job, internship or apprenticeship opportunities.
Since the tool launched in August, there have been 1,998 total web visits and a little over 1,000 people who have completed the assessments. Cooper said she is pleased with the numbers so far.
“That’s 1,000 more people than we had a couple months ago that have this information right at their fingertips,” she said. “To me every single person is another win.”
