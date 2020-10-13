Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a series of leadership and management courses this fall.
The series has one class per month, and each class meets from 9 a.m. to noon at KCC in Room D123. All sessions are taught by Rich Lochner.
The remaining courses are Conflict Resolution on Nov. 11, and Multi-generational Workforce on Dec. 8. Extended course descriptions can be found at kcc.edu/comejoinus. Cost for each class is $149.
The courses do not award college credit. Online registration is available at kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or login, then select the course, click on the date and add it to your cart. Within the cart, checkout. To register by phone or for more information, call 815-802-8207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!