KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College's nursing programs have received two pieces of good news.
The college’s Registered Nursing program achieved a 96 percent pass rate on the 2020 NCLEX-RN (National Council of Licensure Exams) exam.
“To have a near perfect pass rate in the middle of a pandemic is remarkable,” said Kellee Hayes, MSN, RN, CNE, director of KCC’s nursing programs. “I am so proud of our students and staff. Our students worked very hard under extraordinary conditions. They didn’t give up. While we finished the spring semester using online and other remote learning solutions, faculty went above and beyond to be available to students.
“This is a true bright spot during a pandemic that has impacted the nursing profession so deeply.”
KCC’s two-year registered nursing program accepts new students each fall and spring semester. It incorporates classroom lectures, clinical experiences and lab demonstrations. The program is designed to prepare students for work in hospital departments, as well as in long-term care, home care, business and industry, outpatient clinics, public agencies, and physicians' offices.
The college's Licensed Practical Nursing advanced certificate program was also recently ranked fourth in Illinois by practicalnursing.org.
“We are very proud that the program has been in the top five in the state for the past three years,” Hayes said. “Graduates put in a lot of effort and were ready for the NCLEX. As always, our faculty did a great job making sure they were preparing and delivering a curriculum which meets current needs.”
The ranking is based on exam pass rates from 2015-19 and includes community colleges and diploma programs. There are 34 ranked programs, and 18 of the top 20 colleges on the list are community colleges.
KCC’s pass rate on the exam for 2019 was 100 percent. The practical nursing program has had a 100 percent pass rate for the past seven years.
At KCC, Licensed Practical Nursing is a one-year program which prepares students for immediate entry into the workforce. At KCC, students take the NCLEX-PN exam upon completion of the advanced certificate in practical nursing.
The LPN program has a competitive entry process, and accepts new students each fall. It incorporates classroom lectures, clinical experiences and lab demonstrations. The program is designed to prepare students for work in long-term care, business and industry, outpatient clinics, public agencies, and physicians' offices.
LPNs also can apply for advanced placement into KCC's registered nursing program.
Both KCC’s Licensed Practical Nursing and Registered Nursing programs are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Accredited programs must meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality as determined by the ACEN.
For information about KCC's health career programs, visit info.kcc.edu or contact a KCC advisor by emailing advising@kcc.edu or calling 815-802-8500.
