KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College has modified its Fall 2020 tuition payment plan to allow lower monthly payments and lower down payments.
The college, which partners with Nelnet Business Solutions for payment processing, offers plans based on registration date.
Students who register for fall 2020 before June 19 can make six payments, one per month from July to December, with no down payment. Those who register by July 17 also can enroll with no down payment, and will have five payments between August and December.
There is a down payment for those who enroll after Aug. 14.
Additional features of the payment plan include no interest, online enrollment and automatic payment using a credit card or bank account. There is a $25 per semester enrollment fee. Contracts can be paid off in advanced, and early payments also can be made.
KCC’s fall 2020 semester begins Aug. 17. The college is planning a hybrid model of courses, with lecture classes online and lab courses and other “hands-on” training in-person. The college will use multiple health protocols including sanitation and physical distancing.
New students are encouraged to fill out an application at apply.kcc.edu or submit an info request to info.kcc.edu.
To learn more about the college’s payment plans visit kcc.edu/nelnet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!