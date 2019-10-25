KCC hosts ceremony for new president

Kankakee Community College will host an inauguration to induct Michael Boyd as seventh president of the college at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Harold and Jean Miner Memorial Library on KCC’s Riverfront Campus. A reception will follow.
The community is invited to the inauguration and celebration.
An academic procession, KCC’s ceremonial mace and chains-of-office medallion will be a part of the ceremony.
Remarks will be made by representatives from KCC’s Board of Trustees, the student body, faculty, alumni and workforce partners. Boyd also will deliver an inaugural address. Music will be provided by the Manteno High School concert band.
“This is the first time KCC will host an inauguration and we are excited to incorporate this important academic ritual into our culture and history,” said Kari Nugent, KCC director of marketing and public relations. “An academic ceremony like this one reinforces that academics are a priority. We hope the community will join us.”— Daily Journal staff report
