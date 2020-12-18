KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College will have a new vice president for academic affairs starting Jan. 4, the college announced Monday.
Kiana Battle, currently the dean of career programs at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, has accepted the position, according to a KCC news release.
Battle will earn an annual salary of $143,000.
The vacancy was advertised locally and nationally, and Battle was selected out of a pool of 70 applicants, a KCC spokesperson said.
She replaces former vice president David Naze, who left KCC June 30 and took a position as interim dean of arts and sciences at Joliet Junior College.
Naze had replaced Michael Boyd in the academic affairs office; Boyd moved up to become KCC’s president in July 2019.
As KCC’s chief academic officer, Battle will be responsible for administering the college’s credit and non-credit instruction and workforce development programs.
Battle is a graduate of Columbia College in Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications; Roosevelt University in Chicago with a master’s degree in integrated marketing communications; and Benedictine University in Lisle with a doctorate in education in higher education and organizational change.
She currently lives in the south suburbs of Chicago with her daughter, Brooke.
“I am honored and beyond excited for the opportunity to join Kankakee Community College as the next vice president for academic affairs,” Battle said in the press release. “I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success and innovation at this great institution, while supporting the college’s mission of ‘Enhancing quality of life through learning.’”
Battle began her career at WMAQ television in Chicago, where she was a newscast assistant director and director for 12 years. She then became director of visual and media communications programs for Kennedy-King College, part of the City Colleges of Chicago.
Then, from 2011 to 2014, she served as associate dean of instruction for career programs at Kennedy-King College. In January 2014, Battle accepted the position of assistant dean of career programs at Moraine Valley Community College. She was promoted to be the dean of career programs in October of the same year.
She also has experience as a Higher Learning Commission Accreditation Reaffirmation Committee member.
In 2019, Battle received the League for Innovation/Moraine Valley Community College Vernon O. Crawley Leadership Award.
“We are all very excited about the energy that Dr. Battle is going to bring to Kankakee Community College,” Boyd said in the release. “She comes to us with extensive experience in supporting career programs, and I know that she is skilled at working with our partners to ensure the college is meeting the needs of the communities we serve.”
