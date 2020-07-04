Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — When the Kankakee Community College began online instruction in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the KCC Foundation stepped in with $5,000 to provide laptops that could be loaned to students who needed them.
The computers were loaned to 56 students, at no charge, to use for the remainder of the spring semester. The college also loaned Wi-Fi hotspots to 27 students who needed an internet connection.
When online learning continued, the Foundation decided that students who returned for Summer 2020 could keep the computers and Wi-Fi devices. To date, 21 students have been able to keep their laptops, and 10 have been able to keep their hotspots.
“An anonymous group of donors gave an additional $3,050 donation specifically for the purchase of laptops and Wi-Fi devices for students,” said Kelly Myers, executive director of the KCC Foundation. “We are ordering additional laptops for students with those funds to assist with their technology needs.”
Also, to fund the continuing needs of students, the Foundation will host its first “Give Day” on Thursday, Aug. 27.
“During this virtual, peer-to-peer fundraising event, we are asking alumni, donors and friends of the college to support students who need laptops or Wi-Fi devices for the Fall 2020 semester and beyond,” Myers said. “Our goal is to give all KCC students who have demonstrated need the resources to ensure their success.”
The event already has secured several gifts that will provide matching funds for the first $10,000 raised. The Give Day fundraiser will also support creation of a new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center at KCC.
To make a donation to Give Day on or before Aug. 27, go to kcc.edu/giveday or mail a check payable to KCC Foundation Inc. to KCC Foundation, 100 College Drive, Kankakee IL 60901. All donations are tax-deductible.
