By Lee Provost and Stephanie Markham
In response to coronavirus concerns, Kankakee Community College will be extending its spring break, and Olivet Nazarene University is shifting more classes to online.
The response is similar to many colleges and universities nationwide, with many announcing a halt to face-to-face instruction for varying lengths of time to stem the spread of coronavirus. None of the Illinois universities are reporting cases of COVID-19 on their campuses.
KCC announced late Thursday afternoon that spring break will be extended until March 22. When classes resume on March 23, most face-to-face instruction will move online.
“We are all focused on a single thing,” said Michael Boyd, KCC’s president. “We are focused on helping our students finish. We want to help them get to the finish line on time. We are going to rally around our students and get them the training they need, the technology that they need and the support that they need to learn well in online environments.”
Kari Nugent, KCC’s spokeswoman, said faculty and staff will resume their normal work schedule next week.
“This action is to reduce potential pathways for community spread of coronavirus,” Nugent said, adding that the additional week of spring break allows faculty, staff and students time to make adjustments to online delivery.
Beginning on March 23, faculty will teach lecture classes online. Some labs will continue to meet in person and clinicals will continue as allowed by the host sites.
The normal classroom structure is planned to return April 20. May 8 is the final day of the spring semester.
The website coronavirus.kcc.edu has resources and will be updated as information becomes available. Students should use the site as a starting point for information, Nugent said.
In an email to students, Boyd explained this plan is the best way to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
ONU will be moving classes of more than 60 to an online format or splitting the classes into smaller sections. The university also has canceled its daily chapel services until further notice.
Decisions on prevention measures and actions in response to coronavirus concerns are made by the university’s emergency management team, a university spokesperson said.
The university will publish a daily update on its website at 3 p.m.
Spring break travel
On March 5, the emergency management team issued a statement asking students, faculty and staff who are traveling during spring break to follow certain guidelines before returning to campus.
The university asks those who will be flying to complete a survey indicating the destination of their flights, including layovers. The data will be kept confidential but will assist the university with preparedness efforts, according to the statement.
The university also asks those who travel to CDC Level 3 travel advisory countries, which currently are China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, to observe a 14-day self quarantine at their home before returning to campus. Those individuals are asked to inform ONU Health Services of their travel as well.
“Just like any institution, we care about the people we intersect with; in our case, it’s our students and employees,” Executive Vice President David Pickering said.
Pickering said one Olivet student had been attending a study abroad program in Italy through another university, but the program was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. The student returned to her home off campus and is completing the rest of the program online, he said.
“We have international students, and we have trips planned for summer,” Pickering said. “All trips and travel are evaluated all the time. We will utilize the CDC for guidance.”
He said the university also is looking into hosting international high school and college students on campus who are unable to travel to their home countries because of coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!