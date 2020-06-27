KANKAKEE — As Illinois enters Phase 4 of its reopening plan, Kankakee Community College is also providing more face-to-face services.
“The procedures we are following consider federal, state and local directives,” said Beth Nunley, KCC’s director of finance and business affairs.
The college’s main Riverfront Campus and Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Center opened on a limited basis June 1 when Illinois entered Phase 3. These locations remain open for students and visitors with appointments, essential business or approved classes.
Those without an appointment are encouraged to call, chat or email before visiting the college in case an appointment is needed or they can be assisted more quickly in another way.
On Friday, the Fitness Center and athletic programs reopened while following industry guidelines.
“We are adapting to different ways of doing things, and really appreciate how supportive students and the community have been,” said Sheri Cagle, KCC’s associate dean for Health Careers. “As we open more, we are still able to focus on the health and well-being of everyone. It feels great to be closer to the start of fall classes and helping students achieve their goals.”
KCC expects an increase in visitors as the fall semester gets closer. Classes for fall 2020, which begin on Aug. 17, will be either in-person, online or a combination of the two, depending on the content of the course. For in-person courses and labs, the college will follow appropriate cleaning and health procedures.
The Welcome Center entrance, the closest entry to the main parking lot, is open. Because most other entrances are closed, the Welcome Center entry is recommended for most visitors.
Everyone who enters a KCC building is required to self-assess before entry. Requirements for social distancing, face covering and hand sanitizing will be on signage at the entrance and other key locations.
“At this time, food service and vending remains unavailable,” Nunley said. “Everyone can bring their own food. The water fountains are also turned off, but the water bottle filling stations are available. A microwave is available for use at each person’s discretion.”
On Aug. 1, the college’s South Extension Center in Watseka and North Extension Center in Bradley will reopen to the public.
All plans are based on current information related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nunley noted. If the state of Illinois makes changes that affect the college, it will be shared as soon as possible. For more information, visit coronavirus.kcc.edu.
