KANKAKEE — Fall 2020 enrollment at Kankakee Community College is down by 231 students from last fall, representing about a 9.3 percent decline in total students, college officials say.
The unofficial enrollment count as of the 10th class day was 2,242 students, compared with 2,473 in the fall 2019 semester. This number will likely change before official enrollment counts are complete in late October or early November.
Since enrolled students are taking more total credit hours this term than in previous terms, the college is seeing only about a 7 percent decline in credit hours from fall to fall.
KCC President Michael Boyd said the decline was much lesser than anticipated given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other colleges in the state are seeing upwards of 25 percent to 30 percent declines in enrollment, he said.
“This is an unprecedented event, and we were prepared for the worst,” he said.
The fall 2020 semester at KCC began Aug. 17. Most lecture-based courses are being offered in an online format, while courses that require hands-on work are in hybrid format.
The college has not experienced significant decreases in students taking classes that have moved online from a traditional format, Boyd said.
“A pandemic is what it is, but it is our feeling that students should not take a gap year,” he said. “It’s our feeling that students can access our programming safely and so that they don’t lose track of their career and academic pathway.”
Boyd noted that the first cohort of nursing graduates who faced the COVID-19 crisis in the spring 2020 semester recently finished their licensing examinations and passed at rates of 100 percent for practical nursing and 96 percent for registered nursing.
“We’ve seen a slight decline in enrollment this semester, but [students] are certainly achieving like they always have, so we are pretty proud of that,” he said.
Going forward, college officials are looking to use this experience to extend academic programs and make school more available to students in need of flexible scheduling, Boyd said.
“We can’t wait until we can open up all of our doors and give students unfettered, free access to our campus, because we are this community’s campus,” he said.
