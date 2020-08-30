KANKAKEE — The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering two musical classes taught by Tammy Cantrell this fall.
“Group Guitar” is an introductory course to playing guitar in a group setting. Class topics include music notation and tablature for guitar, fingering for basic open chords, interpreting basic chord symbols, right hand strumming techniques and styles, playing simple song melodies, using chords as accompaniment, and right hand picking techniques. Tuning and basic instrument maintenance also are included.
Participants should bring a guitar, tuner and picks. The class meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 28 to Nov. 16 in KCC Room D123. Cost is $150.
“Playing the Ukulele” is for first-time players to learn basic chords and strum patterns. Topics also include finger picking, music notation and songs.
“Even if you’ve tried guitar and thought it was too hard, you’ll be surprised by how soon you’re playing songs on the ukulele,” Cantrell said.
Participants should bring a ukulele, tuner and picks. The class meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 28 to Nov. 16 in KCC Room D124. Cost is $150.
These courses do not award college credit.
To register online, visit kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or login, then select the course, click on the date and add it to your cart. Within the cart, checkout. To register by phone, or for more information, call 815-802-8207.
KCC is following guidelines outlined by the state and other agencies, including requirements for social distancing and wearing masks indoors. Before entering a KCC facility, everyone also must complete the form at certify.kcc.edu.
