KANKAKEE — Classes were back in session this morning at Kankakee Community College’s main campus after a small electrical fire knocked out power and canceled classes Thursday afternoon.
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the fire occurred in an area that was under construction.
There was minor smoke in a basement utility room. There were no injuries, he said.
“They are apparently in the process of switching over or changing out some electrical equipment feeding the college,” Schuldt told the Daily Journal.
KCC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kari Nugent told the Daily Journal there was no damage, and power was restored a few hours later.
KCC police officers used dry chemical extinguishers on the fire.
The college was evacuated when the fire alarm sounded.
“This incident should highlight the reason we do evacuation drills in the schools,” Schuldt said. “We are getting ready to do that again this school year. Everyone appeared to evacuate the college as they should. This is important for everyone’s safety.”
