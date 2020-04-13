The Kankakee Community College Alumni Association offered lunch last week to the staff of Riverside Medical Center and senior living communities in Kankakee and Bourbonnais.
“The KCC Alumni Association wanted to show support to our grads [and all healthcare professionals] who are working at Riverside and St. Mary’s,” said Kelly Myers, executive director of the KCC Foundation. “Our hearts go out to our nurses, certified nursing assistants and all other health professionals as they selflessly serve during this time of need. This gesture is an expression of our gratitude.”
Crème of the Crop, a local farm-to-table caterer, prepared 361 lunches for the delivery. Each lunch included an encouraging message on the box.
“On behalf of Riverside, thanks for helping them feel like the heroes they are,” said Lauren Short, Riverside’s director of volunteer services and community outreach. “We have a generous community [and] we are stronger together!”
Plans are underway to make a similar lunch donation to the staff of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in the coming weeks.
Community colleges are the largest provider of training for first responders, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.
