Kankakee Community College will add two accelerated programs for the fall 2021 semester.
Black Studies Pathway
“The Black Studies Pathway will provide a comprehensive study of the variety of Black experiences, encouraging and imparting skills of critical thinking, research methods, analysis, and written and oral expression,” said Jessica Oladapo, KCC sociology professor and faculty mentor for the program.
The new pathway is modeled after the college’s Fast Path program, and both offer a way for students to build a community while completing a liberal arts sequence.
Students who complete the Black Studies Pathway earn an Associate in Arts transfer degree, appropriate for those planning to complete a Bachelor of Arts in any area. It is also a starting point for undecided students.
The A.A. is a general degree accepted by the Illinois Articulation Agreement, which makes it transferable to more than 100 participating colleges and universities in Illinois.
Black Studies Pathway classes will meet in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Aug. 17 on KCC’s Riverfront Campus in Kankakee. Each participant receives a laptop computer to use for the online elements of the degree, in addition to personalized support from the program mentor and advisement staff.
The Black Studies Pathway will accept up to 24 students each fall.
The Health Careers Honors
This option gives qualified students a route to earn guaranteed entry into a KCC Health Careers program.
“We are opening the door to more high-achieving students so they can be prepared for careers in high-demand occupations and gain employment within our community,” said Sheri Cagle, dean of health careers at KCC.
Because of the many articulation agreements KCC has secured with four-year universities, graduates will be able to continue work toward a bachelor’s degree immediately following graduation, according to a press release.
Selected students must first qualify for the program by July 1. Classes begin the week of Aug. 16.
Once admitted, the Health Careers Honors program starts with a “fast track” semester of general education courses, with in-person classes three days per week. There are online learning and lab components of the courses as well. The semester includes orientation to Health Career Programs, plus six other courses. Most courses will be offered in an eight week format.
The Health Honors Program will accept up to 20 students each fall and spring semester. Applications are being accepted now for fall 2021.
For more information, visit blackstudies.kcc.edu or healthhonors.kcc.edu or call 815-802-8500.
