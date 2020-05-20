Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault (KC-CASA) will host two virtual empowerment programs — Virtual Shine From Within and TruSelf Empowerment — for girls in June.
The sessions will be held on Zoom, meaning internet access is required for participation.
The shine program helps high school-aged girls feel positive and empowered in developing their identity as successful young women.
This program is designed specifically to help teen girls realize and develop their own unique beauty and confidence while building a community with other girls. Weekly topics include healthy relationships, positive self-esteem and resilience, personal values, and being your authentic self, positive body image and more.
This program meets from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 3-24.
The TruSelf program recognizes the importance of planting seeds of empowerment at an early age. This five-week, deeply interactive program is designed for girls ages 10-13 and focuses on self-esteem and self-worth.
Through mindful discussion, journaling, activities and crafts, participants will focus on building self-esteem, celebrating their strengths, coping with low self-esteem and building the self-esteem of others.
This program meets from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Mondays from June 1-29.
Space is limited, and you must pre-register. To register or learn more, email Kristin Giacchino at kgiacchino@kc-casa.org.
