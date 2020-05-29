KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault (KC-CASA) is presenting a Summer Fun Online Raffle in hopes of "ending sexual violence one ticket at a time."
There will be three prize packages — backyard fun, food frenzy and got golf — each over $1,000 in value. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and may be purchased online at kc-casa.square.site.
Participants must be over the age of 18 to enter. The drawing will be held virtually on Saturday, June 13. KC-CASA continues to embrace virtual events and finding creative ways to engage and educate the community while supporting and honoring survivors of sexual violence.
For more information, call 815-932-7273 or visit kc-casa.org
