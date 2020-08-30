KC-CASA is offering a 40-Hour Crisis Intervention Training session for prospective volunteers. The session will be presented virtually through Zoom.
Whether you’re a student or working professional, as a Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault volunteer you’ll often be the first contact a survivor has with the organization. KC-CASA says its volunteers can have an enormous impact on a survivor’s healing journey.
Volunteer opportunities include serving on the organization’s 24-hour crisis hotline as an on-call advocate, serving at special events and fundraisers, and occasional in-office assistance.
To learn more about volunteering, visit kc-casa.org or you can contact Hannah at 815-932-7273 ext. 228 or email at hewoldt@kc-casa.org.
