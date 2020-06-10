KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault invites the community to bring camp home this summer to help keep kids engaged in learning activities with its free Summer Safety Camp in a Box. The boxes will help at-home campers learn about body safety and compassion education through hands-on activities, crafts and online content, all created to keep kids engaged over the summer break.
Everything you need is included: a daily camp schedule with directions for activities, hands-on projects with materials provided and engaging videos and stories.
Internet access is required to use all elements of the box. Participation is free but pre-registration is required as quantities are limited. To register, visit kc-casa.org/event/summercamp by June 16.
For information, call KC-CASA at 815-932-7273 or visit kc-casa.org.
