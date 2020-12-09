Daily Journal staff report
Are you looking for something fun and engaging for your kids to do during Christmas break? If so, you can register your child for KC-CASA’s free Confident Kids Camp.
The virtual camp — which can be done on the family’s schedule — will teach children about how to communicate boundaries, tools to be assertive and all about consent. Each of the three lessons is presented in an age-appropriate and interactive format through hands-on activities, crafts, games and online content.
All materials are included, and internet access is required. The program is open to families in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties.
Registration is now open and continues until Friday or until supplies run out. Camp boxes will be delivered the week of Dec. 14.
To register, email prevention@kc-casa.org, and include if you would like a PreK-2nd grade box and/or a 3rd-5th grade box. Include the number of boxes you will need and an address where the boxes can be delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!