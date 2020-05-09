KANKAKEE — KC-CASA is offering its 40-hour crisis intervention training session virtually for prospective volunteers, professionals and students.
Training will consist of 16 virtual Zoom sessions and two in-office sessions. Training begins May 21 and will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each Zoom session is from 6 to 8 p.m.
All 40 hours of training are mandatory and must be completed in order to be certified. Attendance will be taken at every session. Makeups are available but limited.
KC-CASA volunteers are often the first contact survivors of sexual assault have with the organization. They can have an enormous effect on a survivor’s healing journey. Volunteer opportunities include serving on a 24-hour crisis hotline as an on-call advocate, helping at special events and fundraisers and helping in the office.
For more information about the training, call Hannah at 815-932-7273, ext. 228, or email at hewoldt@kc-casa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!