Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault and Iroquois Sexual Assault Services will host a BeYouTiful Fashion Show from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in Chalfant Hall on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Those who attend can view contemporary fashions for all sizes from local boutiques. Guests will have the opportunity to shop from unique booths, as well as bid on silent auction items.
All proceeds raised will aid efforts to prevent sexual violence and support survivors in the community.
Tickets are $25 each and are available online at kc-casa.org/events or by calling 815-932-7273. Ticket price includes event entry, appetizers and giveaways.
To sponsor of donate a silent auction item, call Shlinda at 815-932-7273, ext. 210.
For more information, call 815-932-7273 or visit kc-casa.org.
