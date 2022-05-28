For the past two years, Kankakee High School has had an enthusiastic and active unit of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.
Army Lt. Col. Maria Emery said the Kankakee JROTC program is the only one in Kankakee County. The nearest one is in Joliet.
This Memorial Day, cadets from the high school program will participate in the traditional services on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse.
Emery has taught the program since it began at the school. Though it is based on a military hierarchy, with ranks and uniforms, the students have no obligation to serve once they graduate.
What they gain over time, Emery shared, is experience in leadership, career awareness, financial readiness and community service.
“Our mission is to motivate students to become better citizens,” Emery said.
Emery is a 28-year veteran of the Army, who had overseas deployments in both Iraq and Afghanistan. One of the options open to Army retirees like Emery is teaching a JROTC program.
The one at KHS is thriving, with 97 students participating. It is the Kay Battalion, named for Kankakee High symbol Chief Kay.
JROTC programs are requested by the participating schools. There is a long waiting list, she said, where schools want a program and are awaiting an officer to teach it.
They start as branches of the National Defense Corps of Cadets, then move up to full JROTC status. The fact that Kankakee is already a JROTC school is a sign of success.
The typical JROTC student often gets a sense of belonging from the program, Emery explained. It gives a connection to the school to students who might not fit in elsewhere. They might not be in sports. They might not be in band. But they can have a place and build leadership skills in JROTC.
The cadets often participate in service activities.
They went to Steuben School to mentor younger students. They have helped at food banks. They assisted at the downtown Kankakee Halloween event, the Merchant Street Music Fest, the Turkey Trot, the Jingle Bell Run and placed flags on veterans’ graves. The students learn and practice flag etiquette.
Anyone in need of an assist at an appropriate community event, Emery suggested they call KHS and ask for the JROTC program.
There are many other aspects to the program, including a cadet fitness challenge that includes running a mile, doing as many push ups and sit ups as you can in a minute, flexibility training and a relay race.
The students have toured the Blackhawk helicopter facility in Kankakee. They have also visited the college ROTC program at Olivet.
The unit has a Color Guard that has successfully competed in two events. The group went to Texas during summer 2021 to participate in a drill camp. When they went to Texas, Emery found that half the group had never been on an airplane.
One of the highlights of the year is a military ball, held at the Majestic Theatre banquet hall in downtown Kankakee. Brig. Gen. Daphne Davis was the keynote speaker.
The cadets held a POW/MIA ceremony. They formed a saber arch, holding swords high in the air. The swords join at the tip and couples walk underneath. Each cadet brings a guest.
The men come in uniforms. Young ladies can come in uniforms or a dress. Later, there is the option to change into a dancing dress.
Financially, the program is supported by the school district and the government, but the group does have a fundraiser in the fall to help. People can contribute through Snap! Raise, a program similar in concept to GoFundMe.
“I have to remind myself that they are not soldiers,” said Emery.
Yet becoming a soldier remains an option for graduating seniors. This year’s cadet leader, Lt. Col. Anisha Pore, plans on enlisting in the Navy after graduation, Emery said.
Next year’s student leader of the battalion will be Andrew Shepherd. Nationally, young ladies predominate in JROTC programs across the country, but in Kankakee, the unit is balanced between boys and girls.
Emery, likewise, said she has enjoyed her time in Kankakee.
“I always wanted to live in a small city,” she said. She came here, in part, because her husband, David, also a veteran, was hired as the strength and conditioning coach for KHS.
As a youth, Emery was in a JROTC program, inspired in part by a cousin who was a U.S. Marine. She started in the military life and never left
For Emery, the program and her service is a chance to give back to America. She grew up in California, after her parents emigrated from Mexico.
“They came here for a better life,” she said, sharing she is giving back for an opportunity that was appreciated.
