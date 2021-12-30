Council members got the news from city comptroller Elizabeth Kubal at the council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
The city will be requesting a $13.8 million tax levy for the 2021 tax year, up 5.1 percent from $13.1 million in 2020.
The $700,000 increase comes from the city’s equalized assessed valuation (EAV), which increased for the fourth consecutive year, Kubal said.
“The summary of this levy is that for four years in a row, the City of Kankakee is lowering the tax rate and for four years in a row, the equalized assessed valuation of the property in the City of Kankakee had an increase in valuation,” Kubal said in prepared remarks during her presentation.
The city’s tax rate needed to collect these monies will be $5.462 this year. In 2020, the tax rate was $5.547. This tax rate is also down for the fourth straight year. In 2017, the tax rate was $8.30. The tax rate is the multiplier needed to collect the requested taxes.
When applying this new tax rate of $5.462 to a property tax bill of a $100,000 market valued home in the city, the city portion will be decreased by approximately $23.23,” Kubal said in her remarks.
Last year, a $100,000 home with only a general homestead exemption would have paid approximately $1,516.16 for the city portion. This year, this same home — with all things relatively the same regarding the assessed value — will pay approximately $1,492.93
“This is a step in the right direction,” Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.
The equalized assessed value for all Kankakee property in 2021 is projected at $253 million, which is up about $17 million from 2020. In 2017, the first year the city saw an increase after several years of declining valuation, the EAV of city properties was $200 million.
“There’s a lot of good news here,” 2nd Ward Alderman Michael O’Brien said. “The tax rate has decreased 34 percent since 2017.”
The $700,000 increase in the levy is almost entirely due to needed funding to satisfy mandated contributions to the funding of police and fire pension. This year the city will contribute a minimum of $9.6 million to the pensions.
